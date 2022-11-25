2
Menu
Entertainment

Witchcraft is when you support teams in Europe but wish doom for Ghana - Empress Gifty

Empress Gifty Without Make Up Gospel musician, Empress Gifty

Fri, 25 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian gospel musician Empress Gifty Adorye has given a better definition of witchcraft after Ghana lost to Portugal in the FIFI World Cup on November 24, 2022.

According to the outspoken artiste in a post she shared on Facebook, she explained that Ghanaians who support European teams but wish for the doom of their own country can be labelled as witches.

“Definition of witchcraft is when you support teams in Europe u don’t know but wish failure for your own national team,” she said.

She said this sharing a picture of her wearing a Ghanaians jersey and looking gloomy after Ghana’s defeat at the FIFI World Cup in their first game.

The Ghana Black Stars on November 24, 2022, fought hard but came away with a 3-2 defeat at the end of the regulation time.

Ghana came into the match with high hopes of beating the Portuguese but fell short as their opponents dominated play from the blast of the whistle.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty was canceled out by a Dede Ayew strike but the Portuguese went ahead with two quick goals before Osman Bukari pulled one back late in the game.

The Portuguese, however, held on to take the full points. Ghana next plays against South Korea who drew their first game against Uruguay.



Watch this episode of E-Forum below.





ADA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
World Cup 2022: Ex-England striker insists penalty against Ghana in Portugal game was a wrong call
I was not disrespectful towards Ronaldo with my goal celebration - Osman Bukari
Player Ratings: Andre, Kudus shine, Jordan disappoints as Black Stars fall to Portugal
The five reasons behind Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal at 2022 World Cup
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study