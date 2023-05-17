'With One Voice': Ephraim Opare's highly anticipated collaboration to ignite hearts and inspire worship

Gospel artiste, Ephraim Opare

Burgeoning Gospel stalwart, Ephraim Opare is set to bless the world with a soul uplifting new single, 'With One Voice', which is set to launch on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

The highly anticipated track will feature the exceptional talent of VGMA 2023 Best Male Vocalist nominee, Kyei Mensah, and the versatile Gospel act, ADOMcwesi. This release serves as a preview to Opare's forthcoming debut album, 'Sounds of Heaven', which promises to be a transcendent musical experience.



'With One Voice' showcases Ephraim Opare's distinctive vocal prowess, blending seamlessly with the soul-stirring talents of Kyei Mensah and ADOMcwesi. The powerful collaboration represents a remarkable fusion of gifted musicians, each bringing their unique style and depth to the harmonious and spirit-filled composition.



The track carries a message of unity, faith, and the transformative power of collective worship. The upcoming single 'With One Voice' sets the stage for Ephraim Opare's highly anticipated debut album, 'Sounds of Heaven'



This remarkable project promises to be a collection of inspiring and uplifting songs that resonate with believers and lovers of Gospel music alike. Opare's passion for delivering meaningful and impactful messages through his music shines brightly in every note of his forthcoming album.

Fans of Gospel music and music enthusiasts, in general, are urged to mark their calendars for Thursday, May 18, 2023, to experience the powerful union of Ephraim Opare, Kyei Mensah, and ADOMcwesi in the captivating single, 'With One Voice'.



About Ephraim Opare:



Ephraim Opare is an acclaimed Gospel artiste known for his exceptional vocal abilities and heartfelt lyrics, with a passion for delivering soul-stirring messages through music.



Opare has captivated audiences worldwide with his powerful performances. His upcoming album, 'Sounds of Heaven' is set to establish him as a prominent figure in the Gospel music industry.