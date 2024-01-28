With massive investments we can catch up with Nigerian musicians - Article Wan

Ghanaian musician, Article Wan

Source: GNA

Ghanaian musician, Bright Homenyah, popularly known as Article Wan, has asserted that Ghanaian music could be on the same level as Nigerian music with massive investment.

According to the award-winning musician, there are a lot of hidden music talents in Ghana who don't get the needed push to make their music loud.



Article Wan noted that Ghanaian musicians were doing their best to reach greater heights globally, but they needed the right investments to make their music louder.



"Nigerians are dominating the Afrobeats market, and the truth is that Nigerians have massive investment, which has made their music very loud. We are doing our best, but we don't have that level of investment.



"Most of the Ghanaian artistes fund their activities, so it is even difficult to compare the two countries.

"There are a lot of good acts in Ghana, including the upcoming ones that are left to rot in Ghana because of the lack of support. But even with the investment, you need a touch of grace to still make it out there," he stated.



Article Wan also lauded the likes of Black Sherif, Fameye, Gyakie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and Sarkodie for pushing Ghanaian music to the global stage but urged massive investments.



When asked about his new song titled "Yeye," Article Wan intimated that it was an inspirational song aimed at encouraging listeners to do their best in life.



The song is accompanied by an entrancing video that has garnered thousands of views on YouTube.