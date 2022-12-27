0
Without unity, we can't make it in the industry - Shatta Wale

Tue, 27 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale called for unity in Ghana's music industry on December 25 during his mega performance at the Freedom Wave Concert.

This year's Christmas Day witnessed Shatta Wale and rapper Medikal hold the second edition of their joint concert.

When Shatta Wale mounted the stage at 5:00 a.m., he thanked fans for attending the concert at the Accra Sports Stadium.

As earlier reported by GhanaWeb, the two were hoping to fill the 40,000-capacity stadium.

The dancehall singer made a call for peace and unity when he mounted the big stage.

Shatta acknowledged his fanbase as well as that of Medikal for coming together to pull off the successful concert that was attended by thousands of music lovers.

These were the words of Shatta: "I said it one time that without unity, we can't make this happen. Shout out to every Shatta Movement and AMG fanbase. I beg make I hear pah pah pah," this was followed by loud cheers from the crowd who chanted his words.

