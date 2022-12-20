Wiyaala announces Dec 31 concert featuring Samini

Wiyaala

Ghana's music star of international repute Wiyaala has announced her concert for the festive season.

The award-winning singer-songwriter and guitarist said so on Facebook on Sunday, December 18, 2022.



"31st December is getting more exciting!" she exclaimed, revealing the date for the event. "See you all there!"



Dubbed 'Wiyaala: The Lioness Concert', it features legendary Reggae/Dancehall star Samini Dagaati and Pobee Mwintombo, eulogised as Africa's 'Soul Poet'.



According to the promotional flyer, the event will introduce the Chin-Chinga Band and will take place in at the First and Last Garden, Wa, Upper West, Ghana.

Check below for more details.



In August 2022, Wiyaala was honoured with a Citation of Merit from the office of the President of the Borough of Bronx, Vanessa L. Gibson.



She earlier performed on the SummerStage music event at the Crotona Park in New York, the USA, on Saturday, August 13.