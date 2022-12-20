0
Menu
Entertainment

Wiyaala announces Dec 31 concert featuring Samini

17947747 Wiyaala

Tue, 20 Dec 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Ghana's music star of international repute Wiyaala has announced her concert for the festive season.

The award-winning singer-songwriter and guitarist said so on Facebook on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

"31st December is getting more exciting!" she exclaimed, revealing the date for the event. "See you all there!"

Dubbed 'Wiyaala: The Lioness Concert', it features legendary Reggae/Dancehall star Samini Dagaati and Pobee Mwintombo, eulogised as Africa's 'Soul Poet'.

According to the promotional flyer, the event will introduce the Chin-Chinga Band and will take place in at the First and Last Garden, Wa, Upper West, Ghana.

Check below for more details.

In August 2022, Wiyaala was honoured with a Citation of Merit from the office of the President of the Borough of Bronx, Vanessa L. Gibson.

She earlier performed on the SummerStage music event at the Crotona Park in New York, the USA, on Saturday, August 13.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
NDC Polls: Anita De Soso descends on 'outsiders’
I’m keen about 31st night more than Messi – Rev Owusu Bempah
Why the Rawlings’ don’t talk to me – Victor Smith details
Hannah Bissiw ‘forces’ NDC scarf on Captain Smart, calls out Onua TV for bias
Murtala Mohammed takes on Okyenhene over National Cathedral defense
Leaked tape: Asiedu Nketiah should have known better – Inusah Fuseini
You are behaving like Akufo-Addo – George Opare Addo told
Related Articles: