Wiyaala gives me inspiration - Zakia Kunge

Zakia Kunge Yu.png Singer, Zakia Kunge

Sat, 29 Apr 2023 Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian female musician, Zakia Kunge has disclosed that Ghanaian Afro-pop singer and songwriter Wiyaala plays a huge role in her music career.

Talking about how musicians can take their music global, she stated that Wiyaala is one of the few musicians who have been able to do this because the kind of music she does, and how she portrays it is extraordinary.

As one who also comes from the same town as her, she told Eunice Tornyi on e.tv Ghana’s African Women’s Voices show, “Wiyaala is a unicorn and hard worker in the music industry. We are from the North there are not a lot of us in this space so, when you find yourself here, you feel like you have a lot to prove. So, Wiyaala has really fought hard and I’m so proud of her because she gives me inspiration to do what I’m doing”.

She explained that unlike most female artistes signed to record labels, Wiyaala has done everything she has achieved now from scratch with her manager who is now her husband, and although it was tough she has done very well for herself considering where she is now.

“Literally it’s like having a one-man band and they’ve been able to get there. Their names are now being mentioned in the same space as people backed by big labels. So, I think she’s done fantastic for herself because it takes a lot,” she added.

