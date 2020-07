Entertainment

Wiyaala is an 'idiot' for posting her fart video online - Akwesi Aboagye fumes

Singer and performer Wiyaala

Akwasi Aboagye whilst responding to Noella Wiyaala's outburst over the weekend has described the singer with unprintable words.

The Peace FM presenter used the words to describe the Ghanaian singer, explaining that the insulting tags befit her because she has proven to be an idiot by recording her fart and posting it on social media.



This is coming after Wiyaala dragged showbiz pundit, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, who labelled her as someone who doesn't count when there is a discussion about Ghanaian female musicians. Arnold explained that it is because Wiyaala is more focused on the International market.



Reacting to the singer's response, Akwesi Aboakye speaking on Okay FM said "she farted in a video, laughed about it and shared it on social media if this is not idiotic then what is it? But you are now calling some people idiot".



According to the ace broadcaster, Wiyaala also doesn't have the right to ban media players from talking about her. He explains that if Wiyaala has issues about her name being discussed on Showbiz platforms, then she should head to court.

Hear more from him in the video below.





