Wiyaala lists difficulties in becoming a successful Ghanaian musician

Wiyaala in an interview with GhanaWebTV

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Wiyaala has established how challenging it is to become a successful musician in Ghana.

According to her, the insults and the ‘bring him down’ attitude of Ghanaians compels most musicians to hide in their shells, thereby making it difficult for them to shine.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, Wiyaala stated that it takes confident and lots of resilience to consistently remain relevant in the music industry.



“It is very very difficult to be a successful musician in Ghana. Everybody will have their opinion about you and if you’re not strong you will hide. The noise and the bashing Is just too much. Especially with the Female musicians, most of us are a bit emotional and shy so the least insult gets to us. Ghanaians do not encourage each other,” she stated.



She also added, the fact that Ghanaians have cultivated the habit of not purchasing songs, makes it difficult for them to excel in their music career.

“Ghanaians don’t buy music. They don’t. We don’t receive our royalties as well and its sad,” she told Ghanaweb.



