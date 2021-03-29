Wiyaala releases tribute to Captain Maxwell Mahama

Source: Charlotte Tadoh, Contributor

Wiyaala aka the Lioness of Africa releases touching visuals for a song she wrote to celebrate her cousin, Captain Maxwell Mahama, who was lynched in Denkyira-Obuasi 2017 on suspicion he was an armed robber.

Wiyaala released the video on March 28, 2021, and dedicated the piece to “The Captain and to all departed souls” including those who have lost their lives in this COVID-19 era.



'The Captain's Lament' is taken from her internationally acclaimed Sissala Goddess album released in December 2018. The song in Wiyaala’s native Sissali language describes how death is inevitable.



Wiyaala said: “as I wrote the song, I was imagining Captain Maxwell on the other side, lamenting for his family and the loved ones he left behind”.

Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama left behind a wife Barbara and two sons Jaden and Jeremiah.



Watch the video below.



