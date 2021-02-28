Wiyaala remains my favourite Ghanaian musician - Australian High Commissioner

Source: Solomon Mensah, Contributor

The Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, His Excellency Gregory Andrews has said Afro-pop singer Noella Wiyaala remains his favourite Ghanaian musician.

Speaking to journalist Solomon Mensah on the YouTube-based talkshow ‘Talk To Solomon,’ Saturday, February 27, the High Commissioner said:



“Actually, my favourite Ghanaian musician continues to be Wiyaala. I have to say. But, I also quite like some of the older music from the 1970s and 80s; the afro-pop and jazz as well.”



His Excellency Gregory Andrews indicated that he would not be surprised if his son, however, enjoys Ghana’s rap music since he (the son) is a diehard fan of American rapper Eminem.

Find below the full interview.





Source: Solomon Mensah, Contributor