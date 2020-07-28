Entertainment

Wiyaala reveals why male musicians excel more than the females in Ghana

Wiyaala has attributed the reason for men breaking grounds in the music industry to their resilient and ‘men don’t cry’ attitude.

According to her, unlike women, these men build their resistance so high that no amount of insult deters them from being successful.



This, according to her, is a trait most female musicians are lacking in Ghana. She exclusively disclosed to GhanaWeb that she is learning from the men to also adopt a thick skin and block all forms of negativity.



“Ghanaians have adopted the culture of criticisms. Everybody has an opinion. It’s disturbing. The guys are doing better than the girls because they mostly put up a “men don’t cry” attitude. I am learning from them as well,” she stated.



Wiyaala also used the opportunity to advice female musicians to focus on upgrading and investing in themselves rather than trusting their destinies in the hands of their managers.

“Female musicians should stop depending on people. They should be willing to do things all by themselves. I couldn’t edit my music videos but now I can. When I started music, I downloaded apps that could help me make simple beats so I can present it to the sound engineer as my style,” she stated.



Watch the video below





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.