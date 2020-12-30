Wiyaala thrills fans at a ‘Taste of Ghana’ festival

Wiyaala

Source: Nancy Hatei Nwadei, Contributor

World-class artist Wiyaala through her performance at the just ended Taste of Ghana festival has once again proven that there is only one ‘’lioness’’ in Africa.

The ‘’Rock my body’’ hitmaker served her fans with an exquisite, mind-blowing and energetic performance that got everybody to take to the dance floor whilst some daring fans joined her on stage to dance.



The event, organized by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) in partnership with the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and GUBA is an endeavor to showcase the rich Ghanaian culture whilst promoting local businesses.

The festival also witnessed historic live performances from Cina Soul, the Kwanpa Band, the High school Band and a host of others.

