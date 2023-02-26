0
Menu
Entertainment

Wizkid, King Promise, R2bees spotted in jama session at Killbeatz mother’s funeral

Video Archive
Sun, 26 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerian superstar, Wizkid, and his Ghanaian folks, King Promise and music duo R2bees caught the attention of many at the funeral of Killbeatz mother.

The award-winning Ghanaian music producer and artiste manager, Killbeatz lost his mother Friday, February 17, 2023.

Killbeatz laid his mother the late Agnes Addison to rest at Tema, Site 15.

The funeral was attended by some big names in the music industry which include Wizkid, King Promise and R2bees who have been close friends with Killbeatz.

To show their support for their good friend, the A-list musicians took over the African drumming instruments to start a jama session which made the funeral lively.

Killbeatz, born Joseph Kwame Addison is a Tema-based music producer who is the Chief Executive Officer of Legacy Life Entertainment and currently manages top Afrobeats and Highlife artiste; King Promise.

Watch video below



JNA/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana votes against Russia again
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
I will contest in 2024 election - John Mahama declares 3rd consecutive bid
Robber killed by speeding Range Rover after attacking fuel station
Moment Bawumia met Ken Agyapong at a funeral
How Mahama 'replaced' Akufo-Addo for Youtuber's scheduled interview in Munich