Wizkid breaks silence on no-show fiasco at Accra Sports Stadium

Wizkid Black 6 Nigerian singer, Wizkid

Sun, 11 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has broken his silence on his decision not to appear at the Accra Sports Stadium for a show that he was headlining.

Wizkid was billed to perform at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, December 10, 2022, alongside R2Bees, King Promise, and other Ghanaian artists but the Nigerian didn't show up at the venue despite tweeting about the event hours before the show began.

His absence infuriated fans and patrons who had paid huge sums of money to purchase tickets for the show who decided to use social media to call him out for breaking his word and disrespecting them and wasting their time.

After more than 15 hours and his name being "dragged" on social media, Wizkid has responded on social media stating why he absconded the show.

He apologized to his fans and thanked them for making the effort to be at the concert but added that "safety and production issues "prevented him from performing on the night.

Read Wizkid's statement below:

