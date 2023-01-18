0
Wizkid confirms tour with Davido

Davido Wizkid Ef Nigerian musicians, Davido and Wizkid

Wed, 18 Jan 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Two of Africa's biggest afrobeat export, Ayo Balogun who is also known as Wizkid, and David Adeleke popularly called Davido will embark on a world tour.

This was confirmed by Wizkid on his Instastory on Wednesday, January 18.

He said: "After my MMLE tout!! Davido and I going on tour! Save your coins! I no one hear pim!!!"

Popular blogger Tunde Ednut via one of his Instagram pages wrote that the tour will be done across 10 cities across the world.

According to him, the tour is set across ten cities.

Source: mynigeria.com
