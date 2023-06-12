0
Menu
Entertainment

Wizkid unfollows everyone on Instagram except Naira Marley

Wizkid Machala.png Nigerian singer, Wizkid

Mon, 12 Jun 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has unfollowed everyone on his official Instagram account except Marlian label boss, Naira Maley.

Checks on his page show all posts on the singer's account are still intact, with the exception of modifications to the people he follows.

Wizkid once generated media attention with his Instagram feed sometime back when he removed all of the posts from his timeline in 2019.

However, his most recent action comes days after Davido, started the conversations surrounding 'new and old cats' in the industry.

Meanwhile, many have been astonished by the Grammy award-winning singer's actions and wondered the reason behind it.

Checkout the post here:



JboyPeters001: "That would be Naira Marley biggest achievement to brag about."

liyoklm: "If wizkid want to follow him following mate now he/she must subscribe."

IshakaHamza1: "What this things mean is he signed out him"

_DadaSZN "He no go unfollow hin loud plug now."

themaleek: "Wizkid unfollow everybody for IG, con leave only Naira Marley?? I no understand."

ghusee_walker: "He wan stay in contact with e plug!"

See screenshot of his profile here

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP didn't give me money: Agya Koo on new mansion
The day Ndebugre was arrested for not standing for National Anthem
The UK government data that indicates Bawumia is British
Agradaa’s junior pastors beat up Owusu Bempah's junior pastor at her church
Agradaa’s junior pastors beat up Owusu Bempah's junior pastor at her church
Pressure mounts on NDC, Mahama to pick Domelevo as running mate – Report
There was illegal activities in Akufo-Addo's Kyebi garden - Frimpong-Boateng insists
Why Akufo-Addo was infuriated on Green Ghana Day
Koku Anyidoho was behind my treason charge - Ken Agyapong
Frimpong-Boateng fires back at OSP