‘Wizkid would have done better’ - Reactions as Davido shows his freestyle skills in new video

Afrobeats singer Savis Adeleke who is widely known as Davido has performed a freestyle video from the children's book Llama Llama Red Pajamas.

The superstar used the beat of his "Unavailable" song to deliver words and showcase his extraordinarily talented flow even when he is not performing live.



Some people praised Davido's freestyling abilities, while others criticized him and stated that his colleague and industry rival Wizkid, would have performed better.



Others also compared Davido to the likes of Rema, Ruger, Omah Lay and stated that they are better at free styling than Davido.



See some comments here



prince_emmanuel10: Wizkid could have done better #wizkidfc.



iamtrinityguy: My davido ooooooooooo I’m feeling this freestyle flow sh!!!t.

holuhar: This guys is wack this will prove he can’t write songs himself see wetin you freestyle ontop your own beat.



gratitude_is_suitable_for_me: When will he be nominated for Grammy Abi na like this hin go end his career ?



realdonking_sa: OBO get f9 for freestyle. .. we know that one .



dollar_admin: Forget, music is not for Davido. Ckay, Omah Lay and Rema are better musicians than Davido. From UNAVAILABLE to UNBELIEVABLE.



scoobynero: OBO …. We Dey expect that LARMA” jam soon Ooo { na so we take get “RISKY” no worry I know Wetin I Dey talk }



