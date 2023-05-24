0
Menu
Entertainment

‘Wizkid would have done better’ - Reactions as Davido shows his freestyle skills in new video

Davido And Wizkid Davido captured beside Wizkid

Wed, 24 May 2023 Source: www.mynigeria.com

Afrobeats singer Savis Adeleke who is widely known as Davido has performed a freestyle video from the children's book Llama Llama Red Pajamas.

The superstar used the beat of his "Unavailable" song to deliver words and showcase his extraordinarily talented flow even when he is not performing live.

Some people praised Davido's freestyling abilities, while others criticized him and stated that his colleague and industry rival Wizkid, would have performed better.

Others also compared Davido to the likes of Rema, Ruger, Omah Lay and stated that they are better at free styling than Davido.

See some comments here

prince_emmanuel10: Wizkid could have done better #wizkidfc.

iamtrinityguy: My davido ooooooooooo I’m feeling this freestyle flow sh!!!t.

holuhar: This guys is wack this will prove he can’t write songs himself see wetin you freestyle ontop your own beat.

gratitude_is_suitable_for_me: When will he be nominated for Grammy Abi na like this hin go end his career ?

realdonking_sa: OBO get f9 for freestyle. .. we know that one .

dollar_admin: Forget, music is not for Davido. Ckay, Omah Lay and Rema are better musicians than Davido. From UNAVAILABLE to UNBELIEVABLE.

scoobynero: OBO …. We Dey expect that LARMA” jam soon Ooo { na so we take get “RISKY” no worry I know Wetin I Dey talk }

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by King Tunde Ednut (@mufasatundeednut)

Source: www.mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Zoophilist calls out betrayal of GWS over attempts to close his mini zoo
JB Danquah, Akufo-Addo’s father were corrupt – Otumfuo Ahenenana
Social media users slam popular Nigerian YouTuber
NPP thinks Ashantis are fools - Otumfuo Ahenenanom Hene
He is your Kwaku Duah: Wontumi disowns 'spoiler' independent candidate
Ernest Yaw Anim celebrates after he was declared Kumawu MP-elect
How Otokunor 'escaped' threat of assault from 3 NPP women - Report
New dawn of hope and unity - Kumawu MP-elect reacts after by-election win
Freddie Blay replies CSOs
Why Fella Makafui has refused to speak on Hajia4Reall’s saga