Wode Maya, Kwadwo Sheldon, Jessica OS lead nominations at the YouTube Creators Festival

Ghana’s top content creators have been nominated for various categories at the second edition of the Creators Awards night & Concert of the YouTube Creators Festival Ghana.

Kwadwo Sheldon, Jessica OS, Sweet Adjeley, Wode Maya and Headless YouTuber lead the nominees’ chart with three nominations while blogger, Zion Felix bagged two nominations.



Two leading dancers Incredible Zigi and Dancegod Lloyd will battle for the top spot in the YT Dance Creator of The Year category.



The second edition of the YouTube Creators Festival Ghana which is scheduled between November 24th - 26th was launched on Friday, November 4 at the plush Silver Star Peugeot Showroom in Accra.



The launch was attended by nominees and content creators including popular music duo Keche who entertained patrons with their yet-to-be-released single.



This edition, which is an improvement from the first, will see the introduction of a free Masterclass for female content creators on Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Bluecrest University College in Accra.



The 3-days long independent convention will climax with the Creators Awards night & Concert, which will acknowledge and recognize the influence and hard work of creative content creators in Ghana.



The YouTube Creators Festival Ghana will bring all content creators across the region to engage, educate and inspire the global YouTube community. The YouTube Creators festival is organized locally by Entamoty Media Ltd alongside co-creators and official event planner ICS Africa Ltd.



This year’s speakers include Israeli YouTuber, Nas Daily; Ghana’s award-winning YouTuber, Wode Maya; Jessica Opare - Saforo, Sweet Adjeley, Ken Agyapong & Abdul Karim (Co-Founders, Afrochella), Kwadwo Sheldon, Ameyaw Debrah, Yonny Friedman, and Ivy Prosper. Get ticket and vote at www.ytcreatorsfestival.com.



The festival is partnered by international brands like Menta Music, Age Africa, Silverbird Cinemas. Sponsors for the event include: Bribong Suites, Twellium Ghana, A2K Bakes, Harry Stitch, Koffy Peter, Horlsben Foods, Blue Rose Events, Aphro Spirits, Mystwater and Goldenink Creation.



Below are the nominees:



YT Video of The Year



• Wode Maya



• Build With Amoaa



• Tatiana Haina



• Jessica OS



YT Tech Creator of the Year



• Tech In Twi



• Rick Aqua



• Sorji Grey



• Bytes Unlocked



• Clifford Scott



YT Creator of The Year



• Sweet Adjeley

• Kwadwo Sheldon



• ZionFelix



• Wode Maya



• Stella Shanelly



YT Channel of The Year



• Jessica OS



• Kwadwo Sheldon



• Headless Youtuber



• Sweet Adjeley



• Campuswithsharkboy



• Ama Governor



YT Discovery Creator of The Year



• Kwasi Gray



• Adwoa Addy



• Blue Beatrice



• Stay by Plan



• J A Films



• Headless Youtuber



• Emotion Kontrolla



YT Entertainment Creator of The Year



• Magraheb TV



• Kwadwo Sheldon



• Headless Youtuber

• Campuswithsharkboy



• Gh Page TV



• ZionFelix TV



• Gh Gossip



• Poleeno Multimedia



YT Comedy Creator of The Year



• SDK Dele



• Akabenezer



• Jeffrey Nortey



• Seniorman Layla



• OB_Amponsah



• KwekuChainzz



YT Couple Channel of The Year



• Nii & AJ



• Portia And Sketch



• Miekel_star



• Kimo Sauce



• Khay & Dex



• Victor and Franca



YT Sports & Gaming Creator of The Year



• Osikani TV



• Gaming Canvic



• Sahara Football

• Jookuu Gaming



• Zahack PCR



YT Creator in Real Estate



• Build with Amoaa



• Judith Serwaa



• With Sephy



• Ishmael Lamptey



• Africa Building Hub



YT Lifestyle Creator of The Year



• Jessica OS



• Jasmine Boateng



• Janiece Emefa



• Nii & AJ



• Tiffany Eweka



• Jasmine AMA



• Khanitat



• Charlie Dior



YT Travel Creator of The Year



• Stella Shanelly



• Wode Maya



• Fred Dahe



• Lorie Lawson



• Brothers from Ghana

• Genevive Derby



YT Food Creator of The Year



• Sweet Adjeley



• Tatiana Haina



• Nanaaba’s Kitchen



• Kwankyewaa’s Kitchen



• Mukase chic



• Kay’s Recipes Gh



• Cook with Sindaco



YT Education Creator of The Year



• Team Lorty



• PatrickTV GH



• Midwife Adzo



• KojoForex



• Phloshop



• Innocent K Boateng



YT Dance Creator of The Year



• Endurancegrand



• Lisa Quama



• Afronitaaa



• Dancegod Lloyd



• Incredible Zigi