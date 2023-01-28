Wode Maya's refusal to pay an alleged bribe lands him in trouble with Togolese border officials

Ghanaian YouTuber and tourism ambassador, Wode Maya, who is famed for his travels on the African continent has called out officials at the Togolese border for manhandling him and also seizing his equipment during his recent visit to the West African state.

The content creator who has a huge social media following recounts that he had to get into a fight with some unprofessional border officials for his alleged refusal to pay a bride of CFA 2,000 to have his passport stamped.



In a disturbing video shared on Twitter, Wode Maya whose cameras were seized for failing to comply with them was heard demanding his equipment which had been taken away from him.



"I need my cameras" he shouted during the heated argument that was captured on tape.



"This is me fighting to save my camera at the Togolese border because I refused to pay a bribe of CFA 2000 in order for my passport to stamped," he captioned the viral video.

Meanwhile, some social media users who have suffered same at the Togolese border also shared their experiences adding that authorities claimed payment of the CFA 2000 was part of the procedures.









Wow! Hopefully this is good cos I paid 2000 Cfa to stamp my passport in December too. They said it’s a mandatory procedure. https://t.co/uF54iAn5tL — barni hally parker (@barni_Hally) January 28, 2023

OPD/MA