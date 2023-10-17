Wole Soyinka, other prominent African writers to speak at arts symposium on October 19

Wole Soyinka

In the month of October, all roads lead to Accra, where the eleventh edition of NYU Accra's renowned public program, known as the "Labone Dialogues," is set to commence. VIPs and special guests will grace the occasion, walking the purple carpet, marking the start of a thrilling three-day literary extravaganza from October 19 to October 23, 2023.

This event promises to be a treat for book enthusiasts as it will feature reading panels showcasing poets, novelists, and nonfiction writers deeply committed to reshaping the African narrative within the world of literature.



The lineup includes distinguished figures in African literature such as Wole Soyinka, Aminatta Forna, Jennifer Makumbi, and Chris Abani, alongside emerging voices driving change like Remy Ngamije, Femi Kayode, and Fui-Can Tamakloe. Notably, Ghana's Second Lady, Mrs. Samira Bawumia, will grace the occasion as an honored guest.



The weekend will take place one week after the Writers Project of Ghana’s Pa-Gya Literary festival and caping a week of celebrations of books and the power to change the continent through reading. It will be the eleventh edition of the Labone Dialogue speaker series and the first one spanning three days and over 30 authors.



In early 2020, the ‘Labone Dialogues by NYU Accra’ was conceived and it is curated by Prof. Chiké Frankie Edozien, the Global Site Director for the New York University campus in Labone. Since then, iconic artists like the late great Ama Ata Aidoo, the novelist, Ayesha Haruna Attah, the musician Wanlov The Kubolor, the playwright Latif Abubakar, have all graced the NYU Accra stage.



The first event was a tribute to the late great pioneering musician, Kofi Ghanaba. Since that first event, heavy hitters and multiple award winners in the African literary scene have flocked to NYU Accra for a chance to connect with Ghanaian audiences including Ethiopia’s Maaza Mengiste, Nigeria’s Abubakar Adam Ibrahim, South Africa’s Zukiswa Wanner, and Leye Adenle.

“We are excited to welcome such heavy hitters to Accra. From Nobel winners, Pulitzer winners, and multiple award nominees, this weekend will be an African book lovers dream,” Edozien said.



“I arrived in Ghana from New York and recognized that we had a unique opportunity as a global university to share our knowledge and have incredible classes and conversations for our neighbors and hosts, rather than keep them within our halls of academia,” Edozien said. The scope of the presenters includes participants from all corners of the continent and the diaspora.



