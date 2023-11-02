Wolverhampton show cancellation: Shatta Wale's team counters Bizzo Entertainment's statement

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Sammy Flex, the manager for Shatta Wale, has responded to a statement released by an entity claiming to be the organizers of the recently canceled Wolverhampton concert.

The cancellation of the November 4th concert was attributed to the organizers' inability to meet the artist's "luxurious demands," both logistically and financially, according to Shatta Wale's management.



In response, Bizzle Entertainment, who asserted their role as the organizers, expressed surprise and disappointment, citing a lack of prior communication from Shatta Movement Empire. They confirmed that they had fulfilled all contractual obligations, including an initial 50% down payment, and deemed the cancellation a breach of the signed contract. They are actively seeking an amicable resolution.



Addressing the statement in an interview with GhOne TV on November 2, Sammy Flex clarified that Bizzo Entertainment was not a primary organizer of the show. He emphasized that Bizzo Entertainment provided a brand name but was not extensively involved in the core planning of the concert.



“We've seen a company release a press statement called Bizzo Entertainment. Unfortunately for us, Bizzo Entertainment and other companies or individuals doing this, we know each and everybody's position in there.



“Because as it stands now, even if you ask me whether that as part of the show, Bizzo Entertainment was fully in charge of the program, they were not. It was just their brand name that was on it. They were not fully in charge of the program,” he said.



Sammy Flex further explained that the major decisions regarding the show's cancellation were made by other entities directly engaged in the planning. He noted that a conflict of interest existed between both parties.

“Decisions were taken elsewhere for them. So sometimes what they are saying and what the real guys who are behind the scenes are saying, they are always conflicting,” he clarified.



