Woman breaks the internet with 'vagina splits', vigorous twerking in viral video

One of the interesting scenes captured at Shatta Wale’s ‘Shaxi’ brand activation float was when a young lady took the center stage to display some wild dance moves.

The lady, identified as a dancer, stole the show halfway through the event when she stormed the bare floor with wild twerking moves that has since turned heads on social media.



In some parts of the video, she made a split and hit the floor with her vagina while vigorously shaking her butt.



The young lady, captured in a Shaxi branded t-shirt and a pair of tight biker shorts, also displayed some sensual acrobatics and rolled on the floor several times.



Patrons at the event looked on with shock while others either cheered her on or pulled out their phones to capture the moment on video.



However, chancing on the 1 minute 30 seconds long video making rounds on social media, netizens have shared interesting comments with a section of them condemning the act.



“Obi serious girlfriend oh, 3na odi asa b)ne saa no? bueii . She will go and meet her boyfriend at home tonight and say, oh babe I carried myself like a professional dancer,” Popular Ghanaian musician, Reggie Zippy, reacted.

“Please after everything give this lady money for food. Nothing will make a beautiful woman do this in the streets of Accra if it's not hunger,” another comment read.



Check out the post below:









EB/AE