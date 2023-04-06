Woman covers her back with tattoo of Kennedy Agyapong's face

A New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporter in the Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfrom Constituency has inked an image of the party’s flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong on her back.

Speaking in an interview on Mama Radio as shared by YouTube-based TV, Oman Channel, the lady identified as Sasha White shared the motivation behind her decision to tattoo an image of the Assin Central MP on her back.



According to her, the decision is mainly due to her love for Kennedy Agyapong, his record in seeking the welfare of the Ghanaian youth and the grassroot of the NPP as well as the promising potential of a presidency led by the Assin Central MP



“People do not understand why I say I am for Ken but first of all, he is there for the youth; he is there for the youth. Two, he thinks about delegates and the grassroots,” she stated.



She emphasised that Kennedy Agyapong remains the only viable candidate to help the NPP retain power.



The New Patriotic Party has set November 4, 2023, as the date for its presidential primaries to elect a flagbearer for the 2024 presidential elections.

Ahead of the elections, the likes of the Assin Central MP, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen have emerged as the lead contenders for the contest.



But appealing to delegates of the party, Sasha White described Kennedy Agyapong as the best choice for the party and the nation at large.



“Who are you to say you don’t want Ken when even NDC members (opposition) are saying they want him?” she questioned.







GA/SARA