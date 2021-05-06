Woman flees from marriage after several death threats from husband

Source: SVTV Africa

A street hawker, Regina Ametepe has disclosed how she fled from her matrimonial home due to several death threats from her husband.

She stated in an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa that they have been married for 5 years with two children adding that her husband suddenly began threatening her.



"He is quick-tempered and he always wants to quarrel but if I don't talk then he begins to threaten me. I told his mother about it and she said her son can't kill but I may be the first so I left," Regina revealed.



She indicated that she made the decision based on several news reports on domestic violence across news platforms.

"I was scared for my life. He used to beat me too but it stopped when he realised that I was hitting back. He currently stays with one child and I stay with the other. But I'll take him back to my ex-husband when he's older," she added.



Kindly watch the full interview below:



