Woman reveals how she left her boyfriend because of his weakness in bed

File photo

A Ghanaian woman who pleads for her identity to remain unknown has expressed regret for leaving her ex-boyfriend because of his weakness in bed.

According to her, the man saw her through school when things were tough for her and she left him for someone else because he was unable to satisfy her sexually.



Talking to Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9 FM’s Boneka Edition of NsemPii she said, “I’m with someone else now but I keep remembering him and everything he did for me. I know what I did was wrong and I shouldn’t have done that but I couldn’t take it anymore”.

She went in to say that she did not give him any cogent reason for leaving the relationship because she did not know how to break the news to him.



“I feel indebted to him because of how well he took care of me when we were still together and now I want to see him and ask for forgiveness” she stated.