Women are God on earth- Rapper Agbeshie proclaims

Rapper Agbeshie spoke effusively about his love for women and why his lyrics are often woven around them when he took his turn to speak exclusively with Tru News Report on the programme Tru Voices.

Agbeshie stated emphatically that he has his target audience and makes sure he fashions his craft to meet their demands.



On why the physical anatomy of women often becomes the fulcrum of his songs, the “Wrowroho” rapper mentioned that women are gods on earth and deserve to be praised. He further thanked God for taking his time to make women special for him and other men.

Agbeshie is out with a potential banger dubbed “Duna” which means buttocks in the Ga language.



