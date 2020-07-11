LifeStyle

Women are made to take the blame for failed marriages – Mys Naa

The Ghanaian Society has been asked to stop blaming survivors for staying and start supporting them to enable them to leave abusive relationships.

By understanding the many impediments that stand in the way of a woman leaving an abusive relationship that is psychological, emotional, financial or physical threats, it is prudent to begin to support and empower women to make the best decision for themselves while holding abusers solely accountable for their behaviour.



This was the centre of discussion on Moans and Cuddles episode 9, that took a closer look at abusive relationships and why women find it difficult to walk away.



A guest on the show, Mys Naa Lameley said society plays a major role in how women endure abusive relationships.



According to her, women have been brought up to mind their surroundings so when a woman is enduring a bad marriage or a bad relationship, the first thing she thinks about when she wants to leave is how society will perceive her because she has been conditioned to think the voice of society matters.



She added that when a marriage fails, women are made to take the blame for it and that is why most women keep enduring abusive marriages because they do not want to come out and be deemed failures because they couldn’t keep their home.

“When you are enduring a bad marriage, the first thing you think about when you want to leave is what is anyone going to think of me? Because we have been made to believe that their voices matter, and another thing is that when a marriage fails, women are made to take the blame, like if your marriage doesn’t work it is your fault,” she said.



Mys Naa continued, “that is why they tell you to pray or consider the children, and you don’t want to be deemed a failure especially when you go into marriage for so long and it doesn’t work, they ask, so you couldn’t stay, no one would blame the man, it is you, you couldn’t keep your home”.



Watch the full episode below:





