Women in the creative industry engage in beefs instead of lifting each other up - Whitney Boakye-Mensah

Ghanaian event executive and entertainment pundit, Whitney Boakye Mensah has urged women in the creative arts industry to support and uplift each other instead of engaging in unnecessary conflicts and rivalries.

She made this appeal on Showbiz A-Z, where she discussed the challenges and opportunities facing female creatives in Ghana and beyond.



Whitney Boakye-Mensah said it was sad that women creatives do not uplift each other but rather choose to engage in unnecessary ‘beefs’ on social media.



"I find it so sad that in the creative space, as women, we cannot even be each other's champions. Half of the non-essential beefs and fights that happen on social media are led by women," she said.



She contrasted this with the men in the industry, who she said had figured out how to use their beefs and fights to promote their upcoming works.



"How many times do you even see guys beefing? The guys have figured it all out. All their beefs are geared towards music promotion or movies coming out, and then they create that buzz around it.



"But for us, what do we do? We drag each other down, call each other names, and say nasty things about each other when we can use it to project each other."

According to her, if women were more united and supportive of each other, they would be the most powerful in the industry.



"If we were each other's champions, each other's keepers, and each other's friends, we would be the most powerful in this industry," she said.



