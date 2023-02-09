0
Women inspire me to do music – Papi Adabraka

Papi Adabraka Ghanaian musician, Papi Adabraka

Thu, 9 Feb 2023 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Papi Adabraka, born Luther Azameti has indicated that women are his source of inspiration for doing music.

According to Papi who grew up in Adabraka, women inspire him to do music because apart from the sea, women are the most beautiful creatures God made.

The musician revealed this on Lifestyle TV’s midday entertainment show ‘Ebitz’ when he had a chat with Host, Nana Ama Gyapong.

He said he was born by a woman and raised by women, hence his reason for drawing inspiration from them.

He added that most parents mostly choose a career for their children and if the child decides to go contrary to what they want, they either disown or support them.

Speaking on whether his parents have been supportive towards his music career, he said “my mum loves me and everything I do is beautiful to her but my dad left when I was about five years old and so my mom is my hero and I always listen to her”, he told the host.

