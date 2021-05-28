Women need to believe they’re good enough – Consultant

Host and panelists of the African Women’s Voices show

Regional Consultant at Scholastic Inc, Joyce Agyare, has advised women on one key thing to note about themselves if they want to scale up and be equally as recognized as men.

Speaking with the presenter of eTV Ghana’s 'African Women’s Voices', Eunice Tornyi on another exciting episode of the show, she noted that women need to keep in mind at all times that they have potential and they can ace in whatever they set out to do.



“It is a known fact that if a job is available and a man can do 60% of what the job asks, they will go and apply but a woman will wait until they have crossed all the ‘t’s and dotted all the ‘I’s before applying”, Joyce said.



According to her, women always want to be perfect before taking up opportunities that come their way, however, to be able to scale up, “we just need to know that we’re that good”, she charged her fellow women.

Joyce added that it is also very important to network and train ahead so that one is always ready for whatever opportunity of their interest that may come.



Lastly, she empowered women to not be afraid but rather be courageous and make the best of opportunities.