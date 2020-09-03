Entertainment

Women's Choice Awards Africa: Stacy Amoateng nominated for Super Woman of the Year

Stacy Amoateng, Executive Director in charge of television and radio at Angel Broadcasting Network

Television personality Stacy Amoateng has earned a nomination at the 2020 Women's Choice Awards Africa.

The Executive Director in charge of television and radio at Angel Broadcasting Network has been named in the Super Woman of the Year category.



The Women’s Choice Awards Africa is an initiative produced by Global Ovations Limited.



It is aimed at honouring "women and men who passionately advocate for the empowerment of girls and women and others who get inspired from the works and services provided to empower women in their decision making to be a catalyst for creative solutions that fosters ongoing success in life, career and in business," organisers say.



Mrs. Amoateng's nomination is the second recognition as regards awards this year.

Earlier, she grabbed five (5) nominations at the Adonko Radio and Television Presenter (RTP) Awards.



The 'Restoration with Stacy' show host in the list of nominees announced on August 14, by Big Events Ghana, organisers of the scheme, received a mention in RTP Personality of the Decade, RTP Personality of the Year, RTP Female Presenter of the Year, RTP Developmental Show Host of the Year and RTP Television Show of the Year categories.





