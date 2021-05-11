Women should not be disrespected because they love money - Tiisha

Upcoming Ghanaian Afropop singer Tiisha

has expressed that women should not be disrespected because of their love for money.

According to her, everyone including men need money for survival and therefore does not understand why only women are tagged as money lovers.



In an interview with Foster Romanus on e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show she shared, “I don’t know why you will disrespect a woman because of money. We keep up with money and do a lot of things with money, I’m here and whatever I am right now was done with money so, I don’t know why I will be disrespected by society because I love money”.

Tiisha emphasized it is high time society stopped judging only women as money lovers because men are even doing the most “and some men even love money than women”.



The singer, has released a new hit titled “True Mood” which is currently making waves all over the country.