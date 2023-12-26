'Women want a royal wedding they can't afford' - Social commentator tackles some single ladies

File photo of ladies 'catching' some fun

Reno Omokri, a social media commentator, has disclosed why some women are unmarried.

The author cum politician believes most women are unmarried due to their expensive taste in wedding ceremonies.



Sharing his thoughts on Facebook, he said: “Women are not married because they want a royal white wedding” that will be the talk of town.



Read his full post below:



So many women are unmarried, not because of they can’t find the right man but because they can’t find a man that is rich and stupid enough to pay for the wedding they and their family are too poor to afford, yet want to have.

They want a grand traditional wedding, then a royal white wedding, a talk of the town reception and finally, a society court registry to finish it. Ask them for contribution, and they will say, ‘Are you not the one that wants to marry me?’ How can you open your eyes and marry such a liability? Someone who likely not even a virgin!



It matters not to them that Mark Zuckerberg, that is wealthier than their entire generation, had a simple wedding.



Marry that girl and prepare for premium billing from her and her useless family.