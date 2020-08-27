Entertainment

Women who date older men are simply opportunists - Musician claims

Klarah Kay

One of Ghana’s upcoming dancehall artistes, Klarah Kay, has opined that any woman who dates an older man is nothing but an opportunist.

Speaking on the topic ‘dating older men’ with the Ekumfi Princess, Mercy Bee on eTV Ghana’s Girl Vibes, she implied that girls who do date older men are those who do not want to work and they do that only for their own selfish interests.



“For a younger lady around my age ending up with a fifty or sixty-year-old man like her father, I see them as opportunists. They don’t want to work to earn something for themselves. They want to have everything on a silver platter”, she said.

According to Klarah, these ladies prefer to depend on older men because they have the means to provide whatever material things they need, hence no difficulty or hard work in life.



To her, this is not the right way to go and it makes them come off as lazy girls and for that matter, is not something she would encourage.

