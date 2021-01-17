Women who wear wigs and weaves will go to hell - Evangelist Papa Shee

Evangelist Papa Shee says women are buying people’s hair and their demonic spirit

Some women have even argued that the cost involved in fixing their hair is so lavish and that putting on a wig brings relief.

Outspoken Evangelist, Papa Shee has however made shocking revelations about women who put on wigs.



According to him, a lot of women are buying people’s hair and their demonic spirit.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Fiifi Pratt on Afro Joint on Kingdom Plus 101.9fm, he indicated any woman who wears a wig is likely to contract demons.



“Do you know the history of the hair’s original owner? What type of spirit did that person have? he quizzed.

He indicated any woman who wears a wig will go to hell.



“I am a servant of God and have been sent by God to defend the Gospel and deliver God’s people from the evil, he stated.



He, however, advised women to avoid using make-ups and wigs because they are from the devil.