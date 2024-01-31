Woori 2024 Festival set to be held in Wa between 1st and 3rd March

Source: Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, Contributor

The city of Wa in the Upper West region of Ghana is set to host the Woori 2024 Festival, an annual event that celebrates the rich heritage of Ghanaian weaving and textile design.

Organised by the Nubuke Foundation Centre for Textiles and Clay in Loho, Wa, this year's festival is themed "Weaving a Sustainable Future for the Next Generation," focusing on the transmission of cultural heritage and the promotion of sustainable artistic practices to safeguard the future.



This year’s Woori promises to be a celebration of culture, creativity, and community activism, showcasing the best of Ghanaian weaving traditions and textile design.



The festival will feature a range of activities, including educational workshops, an art exhibition, live demonstrations, performances, film screenings, music, and a fashion show, all set to take place at the Nubuke Foundation Centre for Textiles and Clay in Loho, Wa, between the 1st-3rd March, 2024.



The festival's programme is designed to be both informative and interactive, appealing to a wide audience including artists, art enthusiasts, families, and tourists. Highlights include:



Workshops and engaging interactive sessions led by master weavers selected from the Women's Weaving Association in Nadowli, Nandom, and the Wa Methodist School for the Blind and School of the Deaf in Wa, will focus on traditional and contemporary weaving techniques, sustainable practices, and innovative textile design.

The weavers participating in this year’s Woori’s festival include Sharllot Awe, Winifred Naah, Rosemary Kavening, Talata Tutiga, Anna Dakurah and master weavers from the weaving associations in the Upper West Region. Live Demonstrations will show artisans at work, from spinning and dyeing to the delicate process of loom weaving, providing a firsthand experience of the skill and experience involved in Ghanaian textile creation.



Special activities, live demonstrations and interactive sessions designed for children and young adults will be incorporated into this year’s Woori festival to ensure youth participation and engagement.



Read details below.



