Working with Sarkodie was my best collaboration - Efya

Songstress, Efya

Popular Ghanaian singer Efya has shared some of her favourite collaborations, highlighting that her best ones are with Sarkodie.

Speaking on JOY FM's Showbiz A-Z which was monitored by GhanaWeb, she mentioned that she has worked with nearly 120 artistes but found collaborating with Sarkodie the most challenging and rewarding.



“I have worked with almost 120 artistes. So the hardest collaboration will be anything that I did with Sarkodie,” she told the host Kwame Dadzie.



Efya also emphasized the importance of artistes updating their work, suggesting that songs recorded three years ago should be reworked to match current music preferences.



Efya also clarified her tweet from two years ago, urging artistes to revisit collaborations to keep up with evolving music trends, explaining that technology and musical styles change, making it crucial to update songs for them to resonate with current audiences.



“Nowadays it depends on the mic you are using. There is a certain way that I need things to be. The upgrade is not easy. When it’s done, it has to be maintained. It’s not really that bad. It’s no shade or anything. Come let’s make the song better."



“So if you want to really release the song now and appeal to the ears of the people now, you need to make it something that will be a hit now, not the previous one," she noted.

Efya has showcased her talent in various collaborations, including songs like 'I'm in Love with You' and 'Saara' with Sarkodie, 'Hold Me Down' with Akwaboah, and 'One of Your Own' featuring Bisa K Dei.



