Working with Shatta Wale is like working in a military camp – Addi Self

Member of defunct music group, SM Militants, has disclosed how difficult it was working with their former boss, Shatta Wale.

Addi Self was a member of a trio that called themselves ‘SM Militants’ and performed mostly with dancehall artiste Shatta Wale.



The group got dissolved following the emergence of some issues within the SM camp which led to their expulsion.



Sharing his working experience with Shatta Wale on Onua FM 95.1, Addi Self claimed he was never appreciated by his boss while they worked together.



He said he always got discouraging feedback from Shatta Wale each time he recorded a song and gave it to him to listen to.

According to Addi Self, there was insecurity on the part of Shatta Wale but that he still accorded him all the respect and projected him on social media.



He further disclosed the contracted he signed with Shatta Wale promised him a car, a 3-bedroom apartment and a recording deal, all of which he said never happened.



“I can tell you that working with Shatta wale is like been in the military camp that is why we were the militants it is not easy," he observed.