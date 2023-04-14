Worlasi, Bogo Blay, Black Sherif, Gyakie will take Ghana music to the next level - E.L

The time has come for Ghana to invest and pay more attention to the likes of Worlasi, Bogo Blay, Black Sherif, and Gyakie as they have been tipped to be the next big thing for the international music market.

Rapper E.L who provided names of these local artistes bet his last coin on their ability to top international charts with their quality sounds when given maximum support from the industry as well as those that matter when it comes to music promotion.



The 2016 VGMA Artiste of the Year, posited that Ghana has its attention on the wrong musicians, thereby neglecting those he named as the country's biggest exports.



"We are not giving enough priority and resources to the right people. It is at the wrong side. The people we are paying attention to, I am sorry to say, most of the artistes we are really paying attention to are not going to take Ghana music as far as we want them to.



"I could name names of the artistes who are going to do it. Worlasi, Bogo Blay. These are some artistes who are doing it now and I am happy to see it. Black Sherif, Gyakie, we need more of that because that is what is going to take us there, period!" he disclosed on 3 Music TV as he called and called for full support for his colleagues.



His latest call is for music lovers to pay much attention to the works of Worlasi, Bogo Blay and the tall list of 'marginalized' musicians who have not been given their flowers despite their exceptional talent.

"We need to have a shift of the mindset that we want future stuff. We want to transcend. Let's pay attention to these artistes. These artistes are going to take us there...they are our local brands," he charged.



Watch the videos below:





















OPD/OGB