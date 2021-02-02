Worlasi announces his first single, EP for the year

Singer Worlasi

Ghanaian singer Worlasi is set to release his first single of the year titled ‘FKNGUY’.

The singer took to social media to announce the single that is produced by Qube.



He wrote: "The world is changing. The first time I saw people wearing mask I knew everything will be different. We will adapt! : And I’ll need you more than ever to survive this worlarmy. I’ll do well to feed you as well. First single this year “FKNGUY” prod. By @SammyQube."



It seems aside from the single, there is also an EP dropping, and it will be a follow-up to his collaborative EP with Drvmroll titled ‘Duos’ released in November 2020.



The ‘Worla’ maker, in a simple tweet, wrote: "Yoooooo I’m about to release another ep."



Although the singer didn’t announce the title of the EP nor the release date, it is believed the EP will be dropping this February with the title ‘Love & Booze’.



