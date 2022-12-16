0
World Cup 2022: Stonebwoy and Davido jams to 'Activate' ahead of their performances in Qatar

Fri, 16 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stonebwoy and Nigerian singer Davido have linked up ahead of their musical performance at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Stonebwoy is representing Ghana at the FIFA Fan Festival and is set to take the stage on Friday, December 16, alongside other musicians.

Nigerian music icon Davido will feature at the closing ceremony of the 2022 World Cup in the match between defending champions France and Argentina on Sunday, December 18 at the Lusail Stadium.

The Afrobeats singer, together with Trinidad Cardona and AISHA, were featured on the official 2022 World Cup soundtrack titled Hayya Hayya (Better Together).

Stonebwoy and Davido have kept their bond stronger following their 2020 collaboration that birthed the song 'Activate'.

In their recent video, they were captured jamming to the song amidst cheers.

