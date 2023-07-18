1
Menu
Entertainment

World’s smartest people are Nigerians – Akon

Akon Pink .png American-Senegalese musician, Akon

Tue, 18 Jul 2023 Source: www.mynigeria.com

Senegalese-American singer, Akon, has said Nigerians are arguably the “smartest people” in the world.

The ‘Oh Africa’ crooner made the assertion while featuring on the Drink Champs podcast co-hosted by N.O.R.E and DJ EFN.

He claimed that more billionaires are being made in Nigeria than anywhere in the world.

Akon, however, admitted that there are a few “bad apples” tarnishing the image of the country.

He said, “This could be debatable, but the Nigerians are the smartest people on the planet. I promise you, there is nobody more smarter than a Nigerian. Of course, there is a few bad apples that came out. They [the bad apples] are extremely smart. But they put their intelligence all in wrong place.

“If they were to gear that towards something more positive or productive… Because the ones that did, there’s more billionaires being made in Nigeria than anywhere in the world.”

Source: www.mynigeria.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bawumia’s team slammed for unauthorized use of chief's house for campaign
IGP accused of keeping some retired officers at post – Adom-Otchere
Mahama visits Haruna Iddrisu at his home
Prayer warrior narrates how bird that turned into woman was arrested
Takoradi MP hits Ken Agyapong, dares him to return govt contracts
Adomako Baafi jabs Kennedy Agyapong
Three NPP MPs who have taken Ken Agyapong on over attacks on Bawumia
The new NPP entrants eyeing seats in the Eastern Region
Wards of top NPP gurus, police chief among dismissed UG law students
NPP does not endorse LGBTQI+ – National Chairman