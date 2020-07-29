Entertainment

Would Nigerians be so excited to tweet if we had Big Brother Ghana? - Jon Germain asks

Broadcaster and actor Jon Germain

Broadcaster Jon Germain is dumbfounded about the emotional attachment of Ghanaians to the reality show, Big Brother Naija in Nigeria.

The reality show which sees contestants from Nigeria living in an isolated house and competing for a cash prize by avoiding being evicted from the house has received large viewership and following in Ghana, to the extent that some Ghanaian viewers raise heated but engaging arguments over who they are ticking to win the ultimate prize on various social media platforms.



But Jon Germain is asking if the reality show were to be held in Ghana, would Nigerians patronise it like Ghanaians do with the Big Brother Naija.



He wants to know if Nigerians would support and exhibit the same energy and response that Ghanaians have attached to their show.

"Will Nigerians, post and tweet and be so excited as Ghanaians are, if it was BIG BROTHER GHANA?”, he tweeted.



Will Nigerians, post and tweet and be so excited as Ghanaians are, if it was BIG BROTHER GHANA? — Jon Germain (@jongermain) July 26, 2020

