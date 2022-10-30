Would you have been president if Kufuor acted this way? - Schwarzenegger asks Akufo-Addo

Afia Schwarzenegger is a popular Ghanaian socialite

Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger has stormed social media with another barrage of complaints concerning what she described as ‘a poor economy under a bad leadership.’

This time around, the rants were targeted at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo whom according to her, isn't taking a cue from his predecessor, President J.A Kufuor's successful reign.



Afia, during her outbursts, threw a question at President Akufo-Addo.



“Would you have been here if Kufuor acted the way you are doing?”



According to Afia Schwarzenegger, Akufo-Addo’s ‘nonchalant’ response to the cry of citizens has landed the country in a mess that citizens can no longer bare with.



Emphasizing on what she believes is the price for ‘stubborn leaders’, Afia Schwarzenegger said the president will suffer a bad end to his reign, just like King Nebuchadnezzar in the bible did.

“Is it the case that you have turned a deaf ear to Ghanaians because you are leaving? Why have your ears become as hard as cow hide? When Nebuchadnezzar hardened his heart, he ended up in the bushes. Stubbornness will drive you out of the palace and you will end up in the bushes.



“Ghanaians said I should ask you what the Agric minister is still doing in office. We are still importing Yam, plantain, eggs, tomatoes, pepper, goat and others. Is it the case that the Russian-Ukraine war hasn't affected the economy of Burkina Faso? Would you have been here if Kufuor acted the way you are doing? You are destroying the country and destroying the party,” she stated in a video shared on her Instagram timeline on October 30, 2022.



Afia Schwarzenegger, who happens to be a staunch NPP supporter, has constantly called out the government, particularly president Akufo-Addo over the recently intensified economic hardships in the country.







Watch the latest episode of E-Forum below:









EB/KP