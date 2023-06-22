Would you have embarrassed your mum if your dad was Ataa Ayi and not the former speaker? – Yvonne Nelson asked

Ghanaian Actress, Yvonne Nelson

Afia Schwarzenegger has wondered if part of Yvonne Nelson’s frustrations as captured in her memoir 'I am not Yvonne Nelson' stemmed from the fact that an astute man, like Mr. Peter Ala Adjetey wasn’t her father.

Owing to the manner in which Yvonne is said to have set her mother up for ridicule in the book, Afia has wondered if the actress was disappointed that the former Speaker of Parliament wasn’t her father.



Afia Schwarzenegger said she is forced to ask if Yvonne Nelson would have made this whole matter public if her supposed father was the notorious criminal Ataa Ayi, and not a former Speaker.



She made these comments while stating that it is totally unfair for Yvonne to have publicized a book that discloses her confusion about the real identity of her father, a situation which has since subjected the actress’ mother to trolls and insults.



“After publicly scolding a man who ended up NOT being your real dad, calling a family member out shouldn't be your option. Would you have done the same if your Dad was Atta Ayi in Prison and NOT the former speaker??? Just asking,” she wrote on Instagram



Afia, then quoted the part of the Bible that instructs children to respect their parents irrespective of any circumstance.



“Children Obey thy parents is a commandment from God...So respect your mother no matter the situation cos you yourself have had your fair share of bad relationships.

“Writing a book to wash your dirty linen in public is NOT boldness but childishness at the highest degree(done that and outgrown it) Who in his or her right thinking mind will write a book to disrespect her mother...."If I don't know the real father of my children, if any of my children have to do a DNA to ascertain their paternity, then I the promiscuous mother should be ashamed of myself literally an Ashawo is even better. Couldn't you have done that in private, with your family, or probably a pastor/ counsellor?? And we have grown IDIOTS who will gather at the comment section to defend this shameful act...those applauding you today will remind your daughter who her grandmother is. Beware of the things you do when you have a daughter.. I pray for you for strength the day your daughter will question you about your book,” she added.







EB/SARA