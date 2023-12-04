Write more songs in English, the world needs to hear you - Nathaniel Bassey to Ghanaian gospel acts

Nigerian gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey

Highly acclaimed Nigerian gospel artiste, Nathaniel Bassey, has urged Ghanaian gospel acts to broaden their reach and global impact by singing in English instead of limiting themselves to local dialects.

Nathaniel Bassey made this passionate appeal during the Jesus Christ Encounter event at the Accra Sports Stadium on December 2.



Speaking at the event, Nathaniel Bassey acknowledged the anointing of Ghanaian gospel artistes but expressed concern that their global recognition was hindered by predominantly singing in Twi.



He shared his vision for the future expressing a time when Ghanaian acts would also host shows in Nigerian and other international stages.



“In the next 4 to 5 years, Psalmists from Ghana will come to Nigeria and host their own concert, and your songs will rise from Ghana to the nations of the earth,” he said.



Instructing Ghanaian music ministers, Bassey urged them to consider writing songs in English despite their love for their local dialects like Twi.

“As a way of instruction, can I plead with Ghanaian music ministers to write songs in English? Yes, I know you love your local dialect, Twi, etc but there is an anointing on you and the world needs to hear your songs,”



