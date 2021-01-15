Write your ambitions, pray over them and be determined to achieve them - Philipa Baafi advises

Gospel musician, Philipa Baafi

‘Go High’ hitmaker and gospel singer, Philipa Baafi has advised the youth not to allow impediments to derail their lifelong ambitions.

Speaking in an interview with Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Philipa Baafi advised that the youth should write down their goals and work towards achieving them with the aid of prayers.



The multiple award-winning female artiste said life’s goals should be revisited as time goes on to ensure that one stays on track despite the age one might have attained at a particular point in time.



“Don’t blame impediments otherwise you’d be discouraged and thereby you’d lose focus. Write your ambitions down on paper, be determined to achieve it, pray over it, and come what may, it would surely come to pass,” she advised.

“But if in the beginning, you couldn’t push through, don’t relent. Age is just a number so write whatever you dream to achieve in life and pray over it. Don’t just leave it idle as time goes on revisit your ambition and definitely God will shine his glory on you,” she added.



She concluded “Sometimes when you consider what’s happening in the physical realm you’d lose focus so keep on keeping on. It won’t be easy but continue doing it because I could have said God has made me a star through music so I won’t continue with my schooling.”