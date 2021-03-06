'Wrongly Judged' new educative movie out now

Source: Skbeatz Records

Ghanaian blogger and filmmaker, Sampson Agyekum, known as Skbeatz Records, is out with a new short educative film "Wrongly Judged" on YouTube.

The movie which was produced and written by Skbeatz Records narrates a short story of how an evangelist was seen buying a condom at a pharmacy by a lady she knows from a fellowship meeting.



He tries to explain his reasons for buying the condom from the Pharmacy, but the lady turns deaf ears to any explanation and easily concludes the man as a womanizer and hypocrite.



Well, later the truth behind the buying of the condom unveils, putting the lady to shame for badly criticizing and humiliating the guy in public.



The short film also contains suspense on who sent the guy to get the condom, and why the 'Christian' guy agreed to buy the condom.



Moral lessons from Movie:

-One needs to watch how he or she reacts to criticism or when judged wrongly.



- Do not judge by mere appearance but indeed judge correctly (John 7:24).



The movie casts new actors and actresses: David Aldorf, Crestil, Yvonne (Pharmacist), Dennis & Dadson.



Other production members includes D'motion studios, Kbeatzpianos, Desmond Larbi (leader of Elite Teens Society).





Source: Skbeatz Records