Wutah Afriyie opens up on Burna Boy sampling his songs

Afiyie, a former member of the defunct Ghanaian music group Wutah, has spoken out against Burna Boy sampling his song.

Afiyie said in an Accra FM interview that he was aware of Burna Boy sampling his song.



“I am aware he is sampling my song. In fact, it was Jack who called me and sent a sample of the song to me.



“This was like two to three months ago, and after we played at +233, he asked me if I knew if he (Burna Boy) had sampled my song again, and I said yes," said Wutah.



According to Afiyie, while some people will say it’s creativity, others are calling it theft because the self-acclaimed Giant of Africa made a few changes.

“Some people are saying it's creativity, while others are saying it's theft. He also somehow changed the key, and he didn't sing like me, but the sax and the flow...For some of my melodies, he played the guitar,” he added.



Afiyie also stated that wasn’t after Burna Boy in any way and is not asking for anything, however, he believes that if someone is using his template, they should at least give credit where credit is due.



“I am not after him in any way. I am not asking for anything, but I feel if someone is using our template, they should let us know that at least this is where I am tapping from and give you your credit. It's just nice,” he added.



He cited Flavour as an example for sampling his "Kotosa" song after the group had split up, but no one mentioned it.

"Flavour did the same thing to ‘Kotosa’ and nobody spoke about it because then the group had fallen apart. As for him, he even used my lyrics, and nobody said anything about it," he said.



For those interested in comparing the two songs, do check out Burna Boy's "Common Person" and Wutah Afriyie's "Here to Stay".









ADA/BB