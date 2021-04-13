Wuu releases 'Right Now' featuring Sokka SDW

Source: Mohammed Muhi-Deen, Contributor

US-based Ghanaian act Wuu is out with a new banger featuring Rap Sokka SDW titled ‘Right Now’ with visuals directed by Hassan PMG.

As a casual playboy, ‘Right Now’ seeks to ask the lady friend what she wants right now. Be it money, fun, or adventure, he will be ready to offer her with no hesitation.



Sokka SDW comes in with the vibe and his silkiness to ‘corner’ all the ladies to his side. His smooth delivery spices up the banger.



Video has a combination of a street and a cozy bedroom vibe to rake up the mood.

For someone who has been in Ghana for a few weeks, his name is soaring into becoming a household name.



